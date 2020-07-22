The Week In Sports Cars, July 22, with Pruett and Goodwin

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
- IMSA (starts at 2m25s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (42m53s)
- General & Fun (1h16m07s)
