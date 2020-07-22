Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, July 22, with Pruett and Goodwin

The Week In Sports Cars, July 22, with Pruett and Goodwin

The Week In Sports Cars, July 22, with Pruett and Goodwin

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion Topics:

  1. IMSA (starts at 2m25s)
  2. WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (42m53s)
  3. General & Fun (1h16m07s)

