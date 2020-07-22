Harvick draws pole for Kansas

Kevin Harvick will lead a group of Ford drivers to the green flag Thursday night at Kansas Speedway.

Harvick, a former Kansas winner, drew the pole for the Super Start Batteries 400. He will be joined on the front row by fellow Ford driver Joey Logano.

In the second row will be the Fords of Aric Almirola and Ryan Blaney. Martin Truex Jr. drew the fifth starting position.

Alex Bowman will start sixth with Brad Keselowski starting seventh. Keselowski is the defending race winner. Kyle Busch will start eighth, Kurt Busch will start ninth, and Denny Hamlin, who won at Kansas in the fall, will start 10th.

Chase Elliott drew the 11th position, followed by Matt DiBenedetto, Chris Buescher, Matt Kenseth, and William Byron. Byron will work with Keith Rodden this week as crew chief Chad Knaus stays home for the upcoming birth of his second child.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson sits on the playoff bubble going into Kansas. He will start 20th.

There are 40 drivers entered in the race.