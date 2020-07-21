NASCAR confirms no practice or qualifying through season end

NASCAR confirmed Tuesday there would be no practice or qualifying for its three national series through the remainder of the season.

“The current format has worked well in addressing several challenges during our return to racing,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “Most importantly, we have seen competitive racing week-to-week.

“NASCAR will adjust the starting lineup draw procedure for the Playoff races,” Miller added, “and will announce the new process at a later date.”

NASCAR has gone to one-day shows since returning to action in May following a COVID-19 forced shutdown. Just twice have teams been on track before racing: Qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 was held earlier in the day, and Xfinity Series drivers were given a practice session at Indianapolis ahead of their inaugural race on the road course.

Utilizing this procedure going forward, drivers in all three series will race on the Daytona road course next month with no advance track time.

The starting lineup for races is done by random draw in groups of 12 in owner points. Miller had said Monday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio officials were reviewing how to set the lineup if there would be no qualifying in the playoffs.

“Maybe still some kind of draw, but obviously, probably,something that encompasses the playoffs cars in one lot and the rest of the field in another,” he said. “Haven’t really gotten there yet, but we know that once the playoffs come, we may have to adjust the way we draw if we aren’t practicing and qualifying.”