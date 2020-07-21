MX-5 Cup field set for Road America season opener

The 2020 Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires season opens this week, with Road America hosting the first two series rounds — the Alana Long 100 — this Thursday and Friday.

“There is a lot of excitement about getting the 2020 Global Mazda MX-5 Cup season going this week at Road America,” said Director of Mazda Motorsports, Nelson Cosgrove. “We’ve got a new partner on the construction and support side with Flis Performance, and they’ve been great partners with us already.

“There is a new Customer Experience Center that integrates the BFGoodrich support nicely as well, so that is going to be great to have in the paddock and should be really good for our customer teams and drivers,” continued Cosgrove. “The new (SADEV sequential) transmission will be a great addition to the series. We’ve done a lot of testing and some of the high-mile units that have been taken apart look pretty much like new, so everyone is looking forward to seeing it in action this week.”

The 2020 season welcomes the return of former champions Nikko Reger (2018) and Todd Lamb (2009), who will be pulling double duty as both driver and team principal of Atlanta Speedwerks, which will arrive in Wisconsin with three entries for the season-opener.

“We were just up there for June Sprints so we are looking forward to fresh air and beautiful scenery,” Lamb said. “Road America is all about the draft, so social distancing may be a bit lacking; but we will all be wearing appropriate Nomex face coverings. It will be nice to get away from all the dreary news and get back to the joy of motorsports!”

The 2019 Mazda Road to 24 scholarship winner, Jared Thomas, has joined Carter Racing Enterprises as he combines forces with the 2018 scholarship winner, Michael Carter, on the new team.

The list of drivers with multiple wins but no title includes Robert Stout, who’s finished top five in the points the last three seasons and was only 11 points out of the top spot last year; and Selin Rollan, who’s collected seven race wins over the past two seasons and finished runner-up in the championship last year.

Interestingly, both of these drivers have changed teams for 2020. Stout moves from McCumbee McAleer Racing to White Racing, while Rollan arrives at Spark Performance following the 2020 pause of racing operations for Sick Sideways Racing.

“Even with all things going on in 2020, I still believe it is our year,” Rollan said. “We were very strong in 2019, but a few instances of bad luck cost us. Going into my third season, I have learned so much and feel as confident as ever for strong results.

“I was definitely surprised learning (that) Sick Sideways would not be competing in 2020 — especially so close to the start of the season. But I don’t think changing teams this year will have a negative effect on me. Last year, the car was prepped and transported from our home shop in Miami so nothing will change there. I will still be part of a strong team and be ready to compete!”

This will be the first year of Road America hosting the Mazda MX-5 Cup series season opener. The 2020 season was due to start in April at Circuit of The Americas before the racing world was put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keeping the Wisconsin track on the 2020 schedule required the series to move from the IndyCar weekend to the WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman weekend, Road America’s largest vintage event. The format for the opener will be unique, with practice on Wednesday evening, qualifying and Race 1 on Thursday and Race 2 on Friday.

Updates will be provided via the series’ Twitter feed, with race news and updates posted on MX-5Cup.com.

Named in honor of a dear friend of the Mazda community taken from us too soon, the Alana Long 100 feature races will start on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. CT and Friday at 4:30 p.m.