Further limitations on Indy 500 attendance

Next month’s 104th Indianapolis 500 will be limited to 25 percent capacity instead of the originally hoped for 50 percent, and masks will be required for those attending.

That was the announcement Tuesday from Penske Entertainment Corp. regarding the IndyCar racing classic, which was postponed from May to Aug. 23.

Last month, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said attendance would be limited to 50 percent because of the pandemic; now it’s more likely a maximum crowd of 75,000 could be in the grandstands, suites and infield as IMS practices social distancing.

Tickets for the race will continue to be sold through Friday.

“In June, we announced the race was on and that attendance would be limited to no more than 50 percent of capacity,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles in the press release. “We also made clear we intended to do things differently this year. By offering credits to fans who had previously purchased tickets, encouraging those over 65 to stay at home, limiting attendance in the infield, reducing tickets in our suites, and promising fans their decision to not attend would not impact their seniority or right to renew tickets for 2021, we now anticipate attendance at approximately 25 percent of capacity.

“We will welcome fans back, and we have an aggressive plan in place, which has been developed through collaboration with national, state and local health experts.”

A press conference has been scheduled for Wednesday and IMS officials will go over the 100-page plan that provides protocols and guidelines on how the race will be run this year.