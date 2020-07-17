Three US teams among latest dropouts from Le Mans grid

A revised entry list for the delayed 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours has reduced the overall entry from the maximum 62 cars to 60 after five cars were withdrawn, replaced in part by the three remaining reserve-listed entries.

The five withdrawals include three U.S.-based teams with LMP2 efforts from Rick Ware Racing and 2019 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup champions Performance Tech no longer making the trip, together with a third LMP2 from Danish-flagged High Class racing that had been set to feature ex-Corvette Racing star Jan Magnussen on the driving squad.

The GEAR Racing team, whose IMSA GTD effort has been in trouble since the Rolex 24 At Daytona, has withdrawn its GTE Pro Ferrari 488 GTE effort, an entry that had been listed with double IMSA GTD champion Christina Nielsen aboard.

The final withdrawal is the No. 5 Team LNT Ginetta AER LMP1 (pictured), leaving the UK-based team with just one car on the entry, and the race with a top class of six LMP1 cars including the two factory Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrids in their last Le Mans appearance, a pair of Gibson V8-powered Rebellion R13s and the ByKolles LMP1.

Only four teams remained on the reserve list, with three accepting the invitation now offered to join the full entry:

In LMP2, U.S.-flagged IMSA LMP2 team DragonSpeed add a second ORECA 07 with the team’s IMSA full season driver Henrik Hedman joins their IndyCar and Rolex 24 Hours driver Ben Hanley and Konica Minolta Cadillac IMSA regular Renger van der Zande, who joins the team for the third consecutive Le Mans 24 Hours.

The Italian Iron Lynx Ferrari squad and Germany’s Project 1 Porsche team add a car apiece to the LM GTE Am field.

These changes followed earlier pullouts from the race by the IMSA GTLM squads from Corvette Racing and Porsche, and leaves only DragonSpeed, Weathertech Racing and Risi Competizione from the IMSA grid on the final entry list. However, IMSA LMP2 squad Era Motorsport has found drives for Kyle Tilley and Dwight Merriman in an ORECA run by French team IDEC Sport

Postponed from its original date in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Le Mans 24 Hours is set to take place on September 19-20.