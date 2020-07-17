NASCAR podcast interview: Timmy Hill

Timmy Hill has been racing non-stop across all three NASCAR national series this season. In this week’s edition of The Racing Writer’s Podcast, the 27-year-old delves into his role with MBM Motorsports, owning a Truck Series team, and what constitutes a good weekend for a small organization. Plus:
How not having practice or qualifying has been a relief
Explaining the many challenges a team with limited resources faces each week
If he was able to capitalize on the attention he received on iRacing during the COVID-19 shutdown
What keeps him coming back each week despite the struggles
If it’s bothersome to get overlooked on a day his team overachieves
Looking at his rapid rise into NASCAR after success at an early age
Whether he believes he has earned respect in the garage for his 10 years of experience
