NASCAR podcast interview: Timmy Hill

Timmy Hill has been racing non-stop across all three NASCAR national series this season. In this week’s edition of The Racing Writer’s Podcast, the 27-year-old delves into his role with MBM Motorsports, owning a Truck Series team, and what constitutes a good weekend for a small organization. Plus:

  • How not having practice or qualifying has been a relief
  • Explaining the many challenges a team with limited resources faces each week
  • If he was able to capitalize on the attention he received on iRacing during the COVID-19 shutdown
  • What keeps him coming back each week despite the struggles
  • If it’s bothersome to get overlooked on a day his team overachieves
  • Looking at his rapid rise into NASCAR after success at an early age
  • Whether he believes he has earned respect in the garage for his 10 years of experience

