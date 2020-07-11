Gates wins GT Sports Club America Series inaugural at VIR

Ryan Gates’ name went into the record books on Saturday afternoon as winner of the first-ever GT Sports Club America Series race at VIRginia International Raceway. Gates’ 311RS Motorsport Porsche 911 GT2 RS paced all of the practice and qualifying sessions, and led all but the first two laps in taking the win.

Jason Bell (MG Racing Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport) finished second and Karl Leinsing (Atech Design Porsche 911 GT2 RS CS) third.

Pole sitter Gates brought the field to the green but second-on-the-grid Bell got the jump on the leader early on Lap 1 and pulled ahead as, behind, Iron Class competitor Stu Frederick (GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT2 RS CS) slotted into third, just ahead of Leinsing.

By Lap 3, Gates had regained the lead from Bell, though, and never looked back, ultimately winning the race by 30 seconds.

Frederick did not finish after making contact with the GT World Challenge America Series Ferrari driven by John Megrue (GT Sports Club America Series competitors and GT World Challenge America competitors are racing alongside each other this weekend at VIR).

GT Sports Club America Series drivers now get set for Round 2 at VIR set for a green flag start Sunday afternoon at 1:45 p.m. EDT. Results are provisional until posted final. Watch the race live on youtube.com/GTWorld.

