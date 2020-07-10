The Week In IndyCar, July 10, with Graham Rahal

NTT IndyCar Series veteran Graham Rahal returns to The Week In IndyCar show to answer listener questions that span his team’s big gains in chemistry and speed, motivation to out-perform Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi, the giant growth of Graham Rahal Performance, thoughts on IndyCar’s new Race for Equality & Change program, the majesty of his mustache, and more in a quick conversation recorded from the paddock at Road America.