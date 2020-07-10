RACER reporter roundtable No.4
Image by Coates/Motorsport Images
RACER reporter roundtable No.4
By
|
Marshall Pruett
4 hours ago
It’s the fourth installment of the RACER Magazine Reporter Roundtable feature with NASCAR reporter Kelly Crandall and Formula 1 reporter Chris Medland, along with host Marshall Pruett.
A lot has changed in the world since our last episode on May 19, as Crandall can attest with NASCAR leading all forms of racing with massive positives and negatives emerging on a weekly basis. Add in F1, where Medland had a front-row seat for the series’ season debut in Austria while enveloped in a new social awareness campaign, and the pair have plenty of insights to offer from inside their hemispheres.
Formula 1, NASCAR, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
