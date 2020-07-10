RACER reporter roundtable No.4

It’s the fourth installment of the RACER Magazine Reporter Roundtable feature with NASCAR reporter Kelly Crandall and Formula 1 reporter Chris Medland, along with host Marshall Pruett.

A lot has changed in the world since our last episode on May 19, as Crandall can attest with NASCAR leading all forms of racing with massive positives and negatives emerging on a weekly basis. Add in F1, where Medland had a front-row seat for the series’ season debut in Austria while enveloped in a new social awareness campaign, and the pair have plenty of insights to offer from inside their hemispheres.