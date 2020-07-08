Racing on TV, July 9-12

ABOVE: It’s time for the Austrian…wait, the Styrian Grand Prix on ESPN this Sunday.



A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

MotorTrendOnDemand.com

SRO-america.com

SCCA.com

Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.

Trans Am media app (click here for download info)

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, July 9

Kentucky 8:00-10:00pm

Friday, July 10

Styrian GP practice 1 4:55-6:30am Styrian GP practice 2 8:55-10:30am Kentucky 8:00-11:00pm

Saturday, July 11

Styrian GP practice 3 5:55-7:00am Styrian GP qualifying 8:55-10:00am Road America practice 11:30am-1:00pm Road America Qualifying 1 2:30-3:00pm Road America Race 1 5:00-7:30pm Kentucky 6:00-8:00pm

Sunday, July 12

Styrian GP 9:00-11:00am Road America Qualifying 2 10:00-10:30am VIR Race 1 11:30am-1:30pm Indianapolis finals 12:00-2:30pm Road America Race 2 12:30-3:00pm VIR Race 2 1:30-3:30pm Kentucky 2:30-6:00pm



Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

