Racing on TV, July 9-12

ABOVE: It’s time for the Austrian…wait, the Styrian Grand Prix on ESPN this Sunday.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Thursday, July 9
|Kentucky
|8:00-10:00pm
|
Friday, July 10
|Styrian GP practice 1
|4:55-6:30am
|
|Styrian GP practice 2
|8:55-10:30am
|
|Kentucky
|8:00-11:00pm
|
Saturday, July 11
|Styrian GP practice 3
|5:55-7:00am
|
|Styrian GP qualifying
|8:55-10:00am
|
|Road America practice
|11:30am-1:00pm
|
|Road America Qualifying 1
|2:30-3:00pm
|
|Road America Race 1
|5:00-7:30pm
|
|Kentucky
|6:00-8:00pm
|
Sunday, July 12
|Styrian GP
|9:00-11:00am
|
|Road America Qualifying 2
|10:00-10:30am
|
|VIR Race 1
|11:30am-1:30pm
|
|Indianapolis finals
|12:00-2:30pm
|
|Road America Race 2
|12:30-3:00pm
|
|VIR Race 2
|1:30-3:30pm
|
|Kentucky
|2:30-6:00pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
