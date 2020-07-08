Racing on TV, July 9-12

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Andy Hone/Motorsport Images

ABOVE: It’s time for the Austrian…wait, the Styrian Grand Prix on ESPN this Sunday.

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, July 9

Kentucky 8:00-10:00pm

Friday, July 10

Styrian GP practice 1 4:55-6:30am

Styrian GP practice 2 8:55-10:30am

Kentucky 8:00-11:00pm

Saturday, July 11

Styrian GP practice 3 5:55-7:00am

Styrian GP qualifying 8:55-10:00am

Road America practice 11:30am-1:00pm

Road America Qualifying 1 2:30-3:00pm

Road America Race 1 5:00-7:30pm

Kentucky 6:00-8:00pm

Sunday, July 12

Styrian GP 9:00-11:00am

Road America Qualifying 2 10:00-10:30am

VIR Race 1 11:30am-1:30pm

Indianapolis finals 12:00-2:30pm

Road America Race 2 12:30-3:00pm

VIR Race 2 1:30-3:30pm

Kentucky 2:30-6:00pm


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

