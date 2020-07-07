The Week In IndyCar, July 7, Listener Q&A

It’s another packed episode of The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, all driven by questions submitted via social media, following the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis.
A sampling of the items posed this week (Q&A begins at the 19m00s mark in the episode):
“Alexander Rossi, two races in a row. Do you think this is a string of bad luck, something up with the Hondas, or something going on within the team? Do you think a string of mechanical failures could play into him jumping teams after 2021? Should Honda be worried about keeping him in a Honda car?”
“Will the series allow the OEM to work with the teams to use seat cooling technology in order to help the drivers in the cockpit? Or what Pratt and Miller with the A/C used in the IMSA Corvette C8.R or HPD in the Acura NSX GT3.”
“Now that Road America is going to be a doubleheader weekend, is there a safety limit on the number of brats consumed, and is it per event or for the whole weekend? Is there a B.o.S. (Balance of Sausages) to equalize consumption among different-sized consumers?”
“Jay Frye recently said that while IndyCar feels good about moving forward with the new 2.4-liter engine in 2022, the new car that was planned for 2022 may take several more years to realize because of the economic burden on teams. To mitigate the burden on teams, he said the new car might come about via annual updates of new parts and pieces. How would this work? What parts would come first, next, and so on?”
