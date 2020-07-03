PODCAST: J.R. Todd
Image by NHRA
PODCAST: J.R. Todd
By
|
Kelly Crandall
20 minutes ago
The NHRA season resumes later this month in Indianapolis and 2018 Funny Car champion J.R. Todd is eager to get back in his race car. Todd has been in the gym working out and sharpening his reflexes, and believes his DHL team from Kalitta Motorsports can make a run at the championship.
Todd discusses the restart of the season on The Racing Writer’s Podcast in addition to what it would mean to be successful in such a unique season. He also explains what type of person straps into a Funny Car, getting a phone call from the legendary Connie Kalitta, switching from Top Fuel to Funny Car, and much more.
Kelly Crandall
Kelly has been on the NASCAR beat full-time since 2013, and joined RACER as chief NASCAR writer in 2017. Her work has also appeared in NASCAR.com, the NASCAR Illustrated magazine, and NBC Sports. A corporate communications graduate from Central Penn College, Crandall is a two-time George Cunningham Writer of the Year recipient from the National Motorsports Press Association.
