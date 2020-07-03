PODCAST: J.R. Todd

The NHRA season resumes later this month in Indianapolis and 2018 Funny Car champion J.R. Todd is eager to get back in his race car. Todd has been in the gym working out and sharpening his reflexes, and believes his DHL team from Kalitta Motorsports can make a run at the championship.

Todd discusses the restart of the season on The Racing Writer’s Podcast in addition to what it would mean to be successful in such a unique season. He also explains what type of person straps into a Funny Car, getting a phone call from the legendary Connie Kalitta, switching from Top Fuel to Funny Car, and much more.