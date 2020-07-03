Nasr tests positive for COVID-19, Chaves to sub for him

Action Express Racing has nominated Gabby Chaves to drive this weekend at the WeatherTech 240 in Daytona as a substitute for Felipe Nasr, who informed the series of a positive COVID-19 test result prior to visiting the event.

Nasr, the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Prototype co-champion, learned of the positive diagnosis before reaching Daytona International Speedway. The Brazilian will sequester himself at his home in Miami.

“I’ve been waiting so long for this weekend to get back to racing,” Nasr (pictured above) said. “I felt I had been doing everything correctly. I have been in Miami for about a month, staying away from anyone in racing. Yesterday as I was driving to Daytona, I wasn’t feeling just right. So, before I went to the track or met with my team or anyone in motorsports, I went and got tested and, unfortunately, I tested positive. I want to keep everyone on the Whelen Engineering/Action Express team and those around the series safe. I am going back to Miami to quarantine. Hopefully, I will recover quickly, and my doctors can clear me to return to racing soon. For now, I will follow all instructions, guidelines and recommendations from my medical team, my race team, and the IMSA officials.”

Chaves will share the No. 31 AXR/Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R with Pipo Derani, Nasr’s regular co-driver, as IMSA returns to action after the series shut down in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Colombian-American rejoins AXR after serving as an endurance-event driver in 2018 where he helped the team finish sixth at the six-hour Watkins Glen race and eighth at the 10-hour finale at Road Atlanta. Prior to running with AXR, Chaves spent three seasons in an endurance role with Don Panoz’s DeltaWing Racing program.