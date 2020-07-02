Road America Vintage Indy entries at 25

(Pictured above, left to right: Jacques Dresang, Dan Olson, Paul Jay, Alison Dresang and Rick Dresang will bring their Sunoco-DX AAR Eagle Offy and the Penske Racing Hauler to Road America. They’re proprietors of Kettle Moraine Preservation & Restoration, based in Hubertus, Wisconsin.)

Since Road America’s June 19 announcement that Vintage Indy had been added to the event line-up for the July 9-12 REV Group Grand Prix weekend featuring the NTT IndyCar Series, Vintage Indy’s Mike Lashmett tells us that 25 former Indy racers will attend. The event is open to spectators.

Among the notable entries — spanning the country from Virginia to California — are the famed 1935 two-man Miller Ford, 1953 KK500B Dunn Engineering Offy, 1968 Indy 500 pole-winning Lotus 56 STP Turbine, 1972 AAR Olsonite Eagle and the 1972 dihedral- winged Vel’s Parnelli Jones Samsonite Special.

The cars will be on the Road America 4.048-mile road course July 11 from 8-8:30 a.m. and from 2:30-3 p.m. On July 12, on-track sessions are from 8-8:30 a.m. and from 2:15-2:45 p.m.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.