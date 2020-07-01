Hankook to replace Michelin as FE tire supplier

Hankook will replace Michelin as the tire supplier for Formula E’s Gen3 technical package, which is scheduled to debut for the 2022/2023 season.

The South Korean manufacturer’s selection, which was made through a tender process, has been ratified by the FIA World Motors Sport Council.

“All of our employees worldwide are very proud that Hankook has been selected by the FIA following tender process and FIA World Motor Sport Council approval as the future tire and technology partner for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship,” said Sooil Lee, President and COO of Hankook Tire & Technology.

“Our company coincides with Formula E’s move towards sustainable growth and we are excited to be a part of this journey as their Gen3 partner. It is impressive how the FIA and the ABB FIA Formula E Championships are addressing climate change and air pollution in our urban environments by promoting the adoption of electric vehicles through this all-electric race series and bringing it to the attention of a broad global audience.”

The Gen3 rollout will also mark the return of original Formula E battery system supplier Williams Advanced Engineering, which had been replaced for Gen2 by McLaren Applied Technologies and Atieva.