F1 TV: Formula 1 like you’ve never seen it before

It’s been a long wait, but Formula 1 is finally back on track with this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix. It marks the start of perhaps the most intense season ever, and to get the most out of it, F1 TV is ready to bring you even closer to the action. When you subscribe to F1 TV Pro, you’ll have ultimate control over your live racing experience and enjoy total immersion in the world of F1.

Want to focus on your favorite driver? Stream the race from any of the 20 onboard driver cameras? Or check out the team radios giving you a completely uncensored view into team strategies, commentary, and driver frustrations? You can, and much more, by personalizing your F1 TV Pro viewing experience. On the F1 TV App, you can even use Battle Mode to watch the race in split screen and pit two drivers together.

For an expert perspective, the Pit Lane Channel is a multi-view experience featuring the best of onboard cameras, most relevant stats, such as potential overtaking, car performance and weather predictions, as well as the main broadcast stream for all track sessions. With incisive commentary from Alex Jacques and special guests, including unique insight from team strategists, it’s your deepest dive into each grand prix weekend.

To celebrate the 2020 season roaring into life, you can enjoy 25% off an annual F1 TV Pro subscription with the code BACK25. The offer is valid through July 6 and it means that, for just $79.99 for a full year (or $9.99 when paid monthly), you’ll have complete access to F1 TV Pro’s incredible range of live and on-demand coverage. And it’s all available on your favorite devices, including Amazon Fire, Android, Apple iOS (Apple TV coming soon) and Roku.

F1 TV Pro also brings you the most in-depth access to live timing. In addition to real-time leader boards, there’s a new lap segment feature to see beyond the traditional sector times, and the ability to compare drivers’ lap times against one another. All the data is contextual, so you can customize your view of live timing and dig deeper into strategies. Add in real-time telemetry, live driver maps and tire usage history, and you’ve got access to more data than the teams on the pit wall.

With so much to choose from in terms of who to watch, listen in on and follow on data, you’re thinking you’ll miss something, right? But don’t worry. The F1 TV Pro subscription also offers on-demand highlight packages to get you fully caught up on anything you may have missed or just want to enjoy over again.

An F1 TV Pro subscription also includes comprehensive coverage of F1’s future stars battling in Formula 2 and Formula 3, as well as the always entertaining Porsche Supercup one-make championship.

Beyond the grand prix weekend, F1 TV’s huge F1 archive and exclusive original programming mean your favorite sport is only ever a click away.

With every grand prix going back to 1981 available to watch on demand, it’s your chance to recall the sheer brilliance of the grand prix greats. Think of the hours you could spend with Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Niki Lauda, Nelson Piquet, Alain Prost, Mika Hakkinen, and so many more who’ve raced and won at the pinnacle of the sport.

Original programming includes “Chasing the Dream,” a mini series focused on the next generation of drivers, and “Inside Track,” where each episode tells the inside story of an iconic race from the driver’s POV. And it’s packed with unheard team radio, onboard videos, driver reactions and special graphics.

Formula 1’s back! And it’s even better with the F1 TV Pro experience.