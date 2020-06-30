Johnson to test Ganassi IndyCar on IMS road course

Jimmie Johnson has been wanting to test an IndyCar for the past several months, and he’s finally going to get his shot with Chip Ganassi Racing next week at the IMS road course.

Johnson tweeted the news Monday, and it was confirmed Monday night by Mike Hull.

I get to test an @IndyCar next week! A big thanks to my friends @CGRIndyCar & @GanassiChip for the opportunity. Now back to the gym for a crash course in IndyCar specific strength training. pic.twitter.com/Bc7JLB1O8T — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 29, 2020

“He wanted to be in IndyCar racing before he headed to NASCAR, so we’re going to give him a taste of an IndyCar and see if that taste leads to something else,” said the managing director of Chip Ganassi Racing.

“He was in our shop for a couple days getting fitted for a seat and he’s asking questions, trying to understand how everything works, and he’s a pure racing guy. I love that.

“It’s a test to find out what he’d like to do going forward, and we’re going to find out if we can fulfill his dream.”

The seven-time Cup champion is quitting full-time NASCAR at the end of this season and has been very open about wanting to road race an IndyCar – but no ovals.

“He was going to test at Barber with Arrow McLaren SP after St. Pete but that got nixed by the virus and the timing worked out for us to do it next week at IMS,” said Hull. “It would be terrific to have a guy of his caliber drive a car in a race for us, and I love guys like J.J. who are separators. He’s all about what it takes to go racing and all about cars and race day. I think we’re all looking forward to next week.”