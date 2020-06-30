AMSP reveals Alonso Indy 500 livery

Fernando Alonso will drive the No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevy when he returns to Indianapolis in August and attempts to qualify for his second Indy 500. The two-time Formula 1 world champion will join a pair of Indy 500 rookies in Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew at the outfit owned by Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson.

“I’m very happy to finally see the car which I will race in the Indianapolis 500. We had to wait longer than usual to release the livery but that means that engines will be starting soon in Indianapolis,” the Spaniard said.

Schmidt is confident the race-winning potential Alonso demonstrated on his Indy 500 debut with Andretti Autosport will be on display with AMSP.

“In 2017, Fernando proved that he can not only compete in the race, but that he can fight for the win,” he said. “The livery is great. It represents the colors of Ruoff Mortgage while maintaining the livery design of all the Arrow McLaren SP entries. It’s unlike any entry that we have seen, which will make it easy to spot for fans.”