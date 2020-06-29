Top Gun Racing pushes IndyCar debut back to 2021

The new Top Gun Racing team has tabled its plans to debut in August.

RACER has learned the Indiana-based outfit owned Gary Trout and Bill Throckmorton, which announced its intent to field an Indy 500 entry for RC Enerson in April, will push its introduction to 2021. The delay will give the outfit more time to acquire the assets it needs and build out a dedicated shop. The team is said to have its sponsorship in place to participate in the 105th running of the Indy 500 next May.

Related New team aims to field IndyCar for Enerson

With Enerson at the controls, the team made its virtual debut in the IndyCar iRacing challenge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway where the 23-year-old Floridian started 12th and finished 20th. Enerson last raced a real IndyCar at Mid-Ohio last year, when he finished 17th in a one-off appearance for Carlin.