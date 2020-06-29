Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Top Gun Racing pushes IndyCar debut back to 2021

Image by Levitt/Motorsport Images

Top Gun Racing pushes IndyCar debut back to 2021

IndyCar

Top Gun Racing pushes IndyCar debut back to 2021

By 1 hour ago

By |

The new Top Gun Racing team has tabled its plans to debut in August.

RACER has learned the Indiana-based outfit owned Gary Trout and Bill Throckmorton, which announced its intent to field an Indy 500 entry for RC Enerson in April, will push its introduction to 2021. The delay will give the outfit more time to acquire the assets it needs and build out a dedicated shop. The team is said to have its sponsorship in place to participate in the 105th running of the Indy 500 next May.

With Enerson at the controls, the team made its virtual debut in the IndyCar iRacing challenge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway where the 23-year-old Floridian started 12th and finished 20th. Enerson last raced a real IndyCar at Mid-Ohio last year, when he finished 17th in a one-off appearance for Carlin.

, , IndyCar

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://racer.com/2020/06/29/the-week-in-sports-cars-june-29-with-pruett-and-goodwin/ The Week in Sports Cars, June 29, with Pruett and Goodwin | RACER

    […] View Comments 30m […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home