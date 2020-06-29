Race Engineering Download with Jeff Braun

Veteran race engineer Jeff Braun visits The Marshall Pruett Podcast to discuss the upcoming WeatherTech 240 IMSA race at Daytona International Speedway and the various chassis setup and engineering challenges teams will face. The two also field a few listener questions on topics spanning coffee roasting to air density.

Marshall Pruett

The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.