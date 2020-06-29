Race Engineering Download with Jeff Braun

Veteran race engineer Jeff Braun visits The Marshall Pruett Podcast to discuss the upcoming WeatherTech 240 IMSA race at Daytona International Speedway and the various chassis setup and engineering challenges teams will face. The two also field a few listener questions on topics spanning coffee roasting to air density.
