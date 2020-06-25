Seattle NHRA Nationals canceled due to fan restrictions

The NHRA has announced that the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, originally scheduled for July 31-Aug. 2 outside of Seattle, has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions in Washington state and King County that would not allow fans to attend the event. The sanctioning body said its decision was taken “after exhaustive deliberation with track officials, local, state and national health officials and government authorities.”

For the event to proceed with fans in attendance, King County, where the track is located, would need to reach Phase 4 of Washington’s reopening plan. As of today, King County is still in Phase 2 and with the time required before moving into subsequent phases, it would be very unlikely, if not impossible, to arrive at Phase 4 in time for the rescheduled 2020 event.

“NHRA has hosted national events at Pacific Raceways for 38 years, including the last 32 straight,” said John Ramsey, Pacific Raceways general manager. “As hard as it is to cancel the race, the health and safety of our fans, competitors and staff of is the utmost importance to us. The bright side is we now turn our focus to next year and look forward to seeing the fans back as we celebrate the 33rd Annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals in 2021.”

Event ticket holders will receive more information from Pacific Raceways via email soon and are encouraged to visit pacificraceways.com to learn about their options.

The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule restarts in Indianapolis on July 11 with the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals and continues in Indianapolis on July 18 with the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals.