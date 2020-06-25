New Hampshire announces fan access plans

New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be allowed to have up to 35 percent capacity in the grandstands for its Aug. 2 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Fans will have to abide by social distancing requirements and additional health and safety protocols. Those protocols will be for the grandstands and concession lines. Guests will be permitted in suites in limited numbers, while the infield will remain accessible only to essential personnel.

“Holding New England’s premier NASCAR race this summer here in New Hampshire has always been a priority,” said New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. “The state worked closely with the folks at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and the New Hampshire Division of Public Health to put forward comprehensive operational guidance. While the stands will not be as full as they usually are, we are proud to be able to hold an in-person viewing experience for NASCAR fans.”

Ticketholders for the originally scheduled July 19 race and fans with other Speedway Motorsports ticket credits on file can utilize their credit for the Aug. 2 race. Additional tickets are on sale on the NHMS website, where further details for the weekend can be found.

Fans will be allowed to bring food and unopened beverages in soft-sided clear bags. Standard coolers are prohibited.

“I want to extend my deepest thanks to Gov. Sununu, our state and local health officials and NASCAR for their unwavering support through this unprecedented time, as they have all played a significant role in making this happen,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of NHMS. “We’re extremely excited to welcome race fans to ‘The Magic Mile’ to enjoy the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 and to help us celebrate our 30th anniversary season.”

NASCAR has yet to announce its August race schedule beyond the event at New Hampshire.