The Week In IndyCar, July 24, with JR Hildebrand

IndyCar veteran JR Hildebrand returns to The Week In IndyCar show to answer listener questions that range from silly to serious.

Episode Time Stamps For Select Topics:

  1. How do you prepare differently for Indy in August? (starts at 1m41s)
  2. Interest in sports cars or sprint cars? (7m34s)
  3. His growth with societal awareness (15m12s)
  4. JR’s STEM program (41m23s)
  5. What new technologies might attract more manufacturers? (1h10m11s)
  6. Interest in a future team role in IndyCar? (1m23m52s)
  7. Casting the buddy-cop show ‘JR and The Sage’ (1h32m51s)

