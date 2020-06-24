The Week In IndyCar, July 24, with JR Hildebrand
The Week In IndyCar, July 24, with JR Hildebrand
By Marshall Pruett |
2 hours ago
IndyCar veteran JR Hildebrand returns to The Week In IndyCar show to answer listener questions that range from silly to serious.
Episode Time Stamps For Select Topics:
- How do you prepare differently for Indy in August? (starts at 1m41s)
- Interest in sports cars or sprint cars? (7m34s)
- His growth with societal awareness (15m12s)
- JR’s STEM program (41m23s)
- What new technologies might attract more manufacturers? (1h10m11s)
- Interest in a future team role in IndyCar? (1m23m52s)
- Casting the buddy-cop show ‘JR and The Sage’ (1h32m51s)
