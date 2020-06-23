Meyer Shank Racing adds to At Speed video series

Meyer Shank Racing has added to its ever-expanding range of media offerings with five new episodes of the At Speed interview series.

Hosted by veteran sports reporter Tim May, the dual NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship entrant presents sponsors, drivers past and present, and ownership in the latest batch.

Episode 9: Brian Bailey: Key Sponsor Gives Insight About Meyer Shank Racing

Episode 10: Ozz Negri, Rolex 24 At Daytona Champion

Episode 11: INDYCAR driver, Jack Harvey is Ready to Start Racing

Episode 12: MSR Co-Owner and SiriusXM CEO Talks Racing, Relationships

Episode 13: AJ Allmendinger and the Rise of Meyer Shank Racing