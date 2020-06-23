Karam, DRR to run IMS road course race

Sage Karam has joined the entry list for IndyCar’s GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course on July 4.

Karam will drive Dreyer & Reinbold’s No.24 Chevy in what will be the team’s first road/street course race since 2013, when Oriol Servia finished fourth in Sao Paolo. After focusing entirely on the Indy 500 for the past few years, DRR and Karam scheduled an expanded program for 2020 that was meant to start at St Petersburg before the event was postponed due to COVID-19.

“With some of the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted now, we felt that running Sage and the WIX Filters Chevy at the GMR Grand Prix at the Speedway would fit our racing plans,” said team owner Dennis Reinbold. “It’s been seven years since we’ve competed in a road or street course, or anything outside of the Indy oval. And the Indy 500 has been postponed until August now, too. But we are very excited to come back to IMS for the Grand Prix.”

The team purchased the required road racing kit earlier this year and gave Karam the opportunity to sample it with a test at Sebring.

“We sat back after the test and knew we were relearning the things that we haven’t touched for a while with road racing,” Reinbold said. “It’s been a lot of fun. We have a ton of data that we have worked hard to sort through. Our plan was A: not embarrass yourself, and B: be competitive, which is our goal.”

Karam has contested the previous five Indy 500s with DRR, although he was able to land some additional road/course street time when he suited up at Toronto as part of a two-race deal with Carlin last year.

“Dennis is a smart businessman,” said Karam. “If he’s going to go road racing, he’s going to do it right. Frankly, I wouldn’t want to do that either. He’s doing this the right way.”