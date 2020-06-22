Alabama governor, fellow NASCAR drivers rally behind Wallace after noose found in garage

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey expressed her support for NASCAR Cup Series driver Darrell Wallace Jr. after a noose was found in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway.
“I am shocked and appalled to hear of yesterday’s vile act against Bubba Wallace in Talladega – there is no place for this disgusting display of hatred in our state,” said Ivey in a statement.
“Racism and threats of this nature will not be condoned nor tolerated, and I commit to assisting in any way possible to ensure that the person responsible for this is caught and punished. While the important conversation of racial reconciliation is ongoing all over our country, it is clear there is much work to do.
“Bubba Wallace is one of us; he is a native of Mobile, and on behalf of all Alabamians, I apologize to Bubba Wallace as well as to his family and friends for the hurt this has caused and regret the mark this leaves on our state. I ask the NASCAR family to rally around Bubba and his team as they compete today, and I know that there are more people who are wishing him well today than ever before.”
NASCAR released a statement late Sunday night expressing anger and outrage over the incident. Officials have opened an investigation and have said they will do “everything we can to identify” the individual and “eliminate them from the sport.”
Wallace has been getting support from across the sports world, including the NBA’s LeBron James, the NFL’s Tyrann Mathieu, and WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil. There has also been an outpouring of support from his fellow Cup drivers.
Comments