Alabama governor, fellow NASCAR drivers rally behind Wallace after noose found in garage

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey expressed her support for NASCAR Cup Series driver Darrell Wallace Jr. after a noose was found in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway.

“I am shocked and appalled to hear of yesterday’s vile act against Bubba Wallace in Talladega – there is no place for this disgusting display of hatred in our state,” said Ivey in a statement.

“Racism and threats of this nature will not be condoned nor tolerated, and I commit to assisting in any way possible to ensure that the person responsible for this is caught and punished. While the important conversation of racial reconciliation is ongoing all over our country, it is clear there is much work to do.

“Bubba Wallace is one of us; he is a native of Mobile, and on behalf of all Alabamians, I apologize to Bubba Wallace as well as to his family and friends for the hurt this has caused and regret the mark this leaves on our state. I ask the NASCAR family to rally around Bubba and his team as they compete today, and I know that there are more people who are wishing him well today than ever before.”

NASCAR released a statement late Sunday night expressing anger and outrage over the incident. Officials have opened an investigation and have said they will do “everything we can to identify” the individual and “eliminate them from the sport.”

Wallace has been getting support from across the sports world, including the NBA’s LeBron James, the NFL’s Tyrann Mathieu, and WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil. There has also been an outpouring of support from his fellow Cup drivers.

I’ll race with him on Sunday and ride with him on a Monday. I do this because he’s family, our @NASCAR family!!! It’s hard for me to comprehend all this, but one thing is for sure…When you f*ck with family you’re f*cking with us all. @BubbaWallace #ivealwaysstoodwithbubba pic.twitter.com/e6pDDmXu6J — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) June 22, 2020

You’re my brother and always will be. Don’t let the people who are lower than life to try and bring you down. They won’t scare you because you’re strong. I stand with you pal. Forever. https://t.co/fiIALd9XCE — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) June 22, 2020

Our unity will flush out the hate. #IStandWithBubba https://t.co/jQ0Gmqs2ei — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) June 22, 2020

#IStandWithBubba The act of what happened yesterday was horrible and has no place in this world! https://t.co/X9QnfpYdX5 pic.twitter.com/MNMifoZP0M — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) June 22, 2020

Horrible news that came out last night. Cannot believe something like this could happen and the hate that one must have to do this. I’m praying that we are better from this #IStandWithBubba — William Byron (@WilliamByron) June 22, 2020

I can’t begin to fathom the pain this action has caused. I stand with you @BubbaWallace. https://t.co/lV8v46ktWN — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 22, 2020

I stand with Bubba. Always have, always will. — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) June 22, 2020