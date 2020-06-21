Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, June 21, with Pruett and Goodwin

Image by Rainier Ehrhardt/Motorsport Images

Another round of listener Q&A for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion topics:

  • WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 10m07s)
  • IMSA (starts at 1h02m15s)
  • DTM (1h39m54s)
  • Fun (1h49m22s)
  • General (2h04m03s)

