The Week In Sports Cars, June 21, with Pruett and Goodwin

Another round of listener Q&A for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion topics:
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 10m07s)
- IMSA (starts at 1h02m15s)
- DTM (1h39m54s)
- Fun (1h49m22s)
- General (2h04m03s)
Another round of listener Q&A for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion topics:
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed until 3 p.m. ET Monday afternoon. NASCAR was unable to start (…)
Lewis Hamilton announced he has created a commission designed to use motorsport to advance education opportunities among Black youth. (…)
Racers and spectators were greeted with perfect weather at Road America as all parties were eager to get back to racing with the (…)
On a banner day for Kaulig Racing at Talladega Superspeedway, Justin Haley got his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory and Ross Chastain (…)
Josh Hurley put a stamp on the Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship on Saturday afternoon with a victory and third-place (…)
Two Stewart-Haas Racing employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed Friday night. On Saturday, Team Penske also (…)
Road America has announced that it will welcome Vintage Indy to the event line-up for the July 9-12 REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR (…)
Stream the final round of the Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship from a virtual Silverstone Circuit, starting Saturday, June 20 at 3:00 (…)
The Pennsylvania Health Department and Carlisle Events reached a settlement Friday in a lawsuit the Health Department had filed (…)
As the Official Time Keeping Partner of the Formula 4 United Championship and Formula Regional Americas, Omologato forged new (…)
Comments