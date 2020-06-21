Rain postpones Talladega Cup race until Monday

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed until 3 p.m. ET Monday afternoon.

NASCAR was unable to start the race at its scheduled time Sunday due to both lightning holds and a severe storm that soaked the track. With more weather on the way and limited daylight hours, officials postponed the event just after 5 p.m. ET Sunday evening.

Fox will carry the television broadcast.

That’ll be the ballgame folks. pic.twitter.com/EI7g7iDD78 — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) June 21, 2020

Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to the green flag, including two of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates. Denny Hamlin will join Truex on the front row with Kyle Busch starting third.

Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick will start fourth and fifth, respectively. Defending race winner Chase Elliott will start 11th.

The GEICO 500 will be 188 laps. It is the 13th race of the Cup Series season.