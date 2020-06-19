Zanardi out of surgery; condition “very serious”

Alex Zanardi has been moved to intensive care following three hours of surgery after suffering what were described as “very serious” head injuries in crash during a handbike race on Friday.

“Regarding the clinical condition of Alex Zanardi, hospitalized in a very serious condition at the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital due to a road accident [that] occurred in the province of Siena, the Siena Health Director informs that the neurosurgical and maxillofacial intervention to which the athlete was subjected, due to the serious head injury, started shortly after 7pm and ended shortly before 10pm,” said a statement issued by the hosptial, translated from its original Italian.

“The patient was then transferred to intensive care, with a reserved prognosis. His health condition is very serious.”

The 56-year-old two-time CART champion and four-time Paralympic gold medalist, reportedly veered out the closed racing lane and onto the open side of the road toward oncoming traffic during a descent, where he collided with a truck. According to La Repubblica Florence, medical personnel arrived on the scene 20 minutes later, whereupon Zanardi was airlifted to hospital.