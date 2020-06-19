Podcast interview: Regan Smith

Regan Smith has made over 450 starts in NASCAR competition. Along the way, he’s nearly won a race, did win a crown jewel event, served as a substitute for some of the sport’s biggest names, and has driven for almost every team. Well, that might be an exaggeration, but Smith has undoubtedly experienced a lot since making his national series debut in 2002.
Smith joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss some of the memorable moments from his career — like what he did in the NASCAR hauler after being told he didn’t win at Talladega in 2008. He also explains a factor that led him to Fox Sports, where he currently serves as an analyst and pit reporter.
Plus:
How it has been reporting from the track under COVID-19 restrictions
Ways he’s improved in his role since the first year he started on pit road – and learning from his Fox teammates
Smith’s unique relationship with Matt Yocum, who interviewed him after his first win at Darlington (and the souvenir Smith got to keep)
If Smith ever felt racing was starting to slip away from him, and why he’s tried to appreciate the Cup races he’s run
The experience of sharing a car with Hall of Famer Mark Martin
What circumstances he views as “absolutely miserable” and “exhausting” for a driver
Feeling as though he was at the top of his game in the Xfinity Series, and then not having a ride
The transition into television and how it has changed his relationships in the garage
Comments