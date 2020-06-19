Podcast interview: Regan Smith

Regan Smith has made over 450 starts in NASCAR competition. Along the way, he’s nearly won a race, did win a crown jewel event, served as a substitute for some of the sport’s biggest names, and has driven for almost every team. Well, that might be an exaggeration, but Smith has undoubtedly experienced a lot since making his national series debut in 2002.

Smith joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss some of the memorable moments from his career — like what he did in the NASCAR hauler after being told he didn’t win at Talladega in 2008. He also explains a factor that led him to Fox Sports, where he currently serves as an analyst and pit reporter.

Plus: