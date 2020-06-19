Podcast interview: Regan Smith

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Regan Smith has made over 450 starts in NASCAR competition. Along the way, he’s nearly won a race, did win a crown jewel event, served as a substitute for some of the sport’s biggest names, and has driven for almost every team. Well, that might be an exaggeration, but Smith has undoubtedly experienced a lot since making his national series debut in 2002.

Smith joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss some of the memorable moments from his career — like what he did in the NASCAR hauler after being told he didn’t win at Talladega in 2008. He also explains a factor that led him to Fox Sports, where he currently serves as an analyst and pit reporter.

Plus:

  • How it has been reporting from the track under COVID-19 restrictions
  • Ways he’s improved in his role since the first year he started on pit road – and learning from his Fox teammates
  • Smith’s unique relationship with Matt Yocum, who interviewed him after his first win at Darlington (and the souvenir Smith got to keep)
  • If Smith ever felt racing was starting to slip away from him, and why he’s tried to appreciate the Cup races he’s run
  • The experience of sharing a car with Hall of Famer Mark Martin
  • What circumstances he views as “absolutely miserable” and “exhausting” for a driver
  • Feeling as though he was at the top of his game in the Xfinity Series, and then not having a ride
  • The transition into television and how it has changed his relationships in the garage

