Pikes Peak International Hillclimb to be closed to fans

The 98th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be run without spectators in attendance on August 30, it was announced today by the event’s Board of Directors.

“For the first time, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be staged without its loyal, enthusiastic fans lining the course and no one is more disappointed than we are,” said Megan Leatham, PPIHC executive director. “Our staff and board of directors have discussed and analyzed multiple scenarios in which our race could be staged. However, with the government-issued long-term mandates for wearing personal protective equipment, providing appropriate social distancing, and limiting the size of group gatherings, we feel it is impossible to safely host spectators at the race on August 30.”

All camping permits, practice and race ticket purchases will automatically be refunded in full.

The popular downtown street festival, Fan Fest, a kick-off event slated for Friday, August 28 has also been canceled. “For many, this is one of the highlights of the summer,” Leatham added. “It’s always exciting and packed with people. We typically welcome over 30,000 fans but in light of current government guidelines we feel it would be irresponsible to hold the event this year. The risk to our competitors, sponsors, volunteers and our fans is just too high.”

Board Chairman Tom Osborne, stated, “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the way we all do business, we are finding ways to adapt to the new normal and will continue to monitor the federal, state and local regulations on large crowds. Despite this unforeseen challenge, our iconic motorsports event has proven its ability to adapt and endure, and it will continue to do so this summer, next year, and in preparation for the 100th Running in 2022.”

Leatham concluded, “We want to thank our amazing fans for their continued support and understanding and we really look forward to welcoming them back to the mountain in 2021.”