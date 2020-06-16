The Week In IndyCar, June 16, Listener Q&A

It’s a new episode of The Week In IndyCar show driven by questions submitted from fans via social media.
Listener Q&A begins at the 10m24s mark in the episode.
Among the items covered:
“With the issues between the new Laguna Seca promoter and the Historic committee, and between his company and the contracts issues with the volunteer group, is the IndyCar race in peril? Is the track viable with this unproven management?”
“How would you incentivize additional IndyCar teams to field Indy Lights cars? And on the flip side, how can the series better help ladder series teams to progress up the ranks?”
“Hearing that some drivers suffered from debris in their helmets delivered via the cooling system hose made me wonder: Can the hose be a conduit for fire or other dangerous substance to reach the drivers?”
