Goodwood forced to cancel 2020 Festival of Speed and Revival

Charles Gordon-Lennox, the Duke of Richmond, announced today that the Festival of Speed and Revival will not be held at Goodwood in 2020 due to ongoing concerns about public gatherings related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facing difficult financial challenges due to the forced cancellation of its two premier events, Gordon-Lennox asked motorsports fans to consider supporting a new initiative “aimed at keeping the spirit of Goodwood motorsport alive” by joining the newly reinvigorated Goodwood Supporters’ Association.

Additional details on VintageMotorsport.com.