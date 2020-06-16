Davison to make Cup debut at Talladega

James Davison will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Davison will drive Spire Motorsport’s No. 77 Chevrolet entry, with backing from OilFireRye Whiskey. Davison will make his debut in the premier series without turning a lap on track due to there being no practice or qualifying.

The GEICO 500 will be Davison’s fifth career NASCAR start, and his first on an oval. Davison ran four Xfinity Series races between 2016-2018, all of which came on road courses. A fourth-place finish at Mid-Ohio in 2017 is Davison’s career-best effort.

“I am excited to make my NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega,” said Davison. “With no practice or qualifying, it will be the first time I will have driven a stock car on an oval when I take the green flag. A unique situation, but one I’m OK with.

“My goal will be to ride and survive, run all 500 miles and learn the fine details of (superspeedway) racing.”

Davison, 33, is a road course specialist who also has open-wheel experience. In 2009, Davison was the runner-up in the Indy Lights Series, where he has two career wins. He has also made seven starts in the NTT IndyCar Series, five of which have come in the Indianapolis 500.