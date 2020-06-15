RM Sotheby's auction to benefit COVID charity

RM Sotheby’s is working with the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) to host a June 15-22 online auction of items donated by drivers and race teams from around the world (including Damon Hill, photos above), with all proceeds going to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

This week’s auction follows an initial donation of 1 million Euros from the FIA Foundation to the IFRC to kick-start the fundraising process.

For additional details, log on to VintageMotorsport.com.