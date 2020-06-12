PODCAST: Stefan Johansson's worst F1 weekend
Image by Motorsport Images
PODCAST: Stefan Johansson's worst F1 weekend
29
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By Marshall Pruett |
2 hours ago
The 1987 Austrian Grand Prix held at the impossibly fast Osterreichring pummeled Stefan Johansson and his No. 2 McLaren Racing MP 4/3-TAG Porsche from start to finish.
Unsure of what he did to anger the racing gods, the Swede takes us back to the weekend and spins yarns from the pain-riddled weekend where everything kept going wrong.
Formula 1, Podcasts
29
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More RACER
1hr
Two 20 minute sessions — one for the 30 cars in the LMP class, the other for the 20 cars in the GTE class — have created the grid ahead (…)
1hr
The fourth Audience Sentiment Survey of RACER reader’s outlook on the pandemic returned a group of mixed signals. Total respondents for (…)
3hr
The first race for IndyCar’s new aeroscreen provided the series with plenty of constructive feedback after searing heat at Texas Motor (…)
4hr
Meyer Shank Racing and partner Heinricher Racing will welcome the digital financial services company TODAQ to its program when the (…)
4hr
NASCAR issued multiple penalties on Friday after its mid-week Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Two crew chiefs have been fined (…)
5hr
To start I’d like to take a moment to wish everyone the best through the multiple crises affecting communities across the globe. With the (…)
6hr
Renault will carry out a two-day test with an old car at the Red Bull Ring next week ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. Formula 1 will get (…)
6hr
Hans Mezger, the engineering genius behind a number of Porsche’s most renowned racing and road cars and engines, has died at the age of 90. (…)
10hr
He started out as a sportswriter for the Mansfield News-Journal before taking a job with CART’s public relations staff, and then had a (…)
10hr
Lime Rock Park has launched Track Tapas Day, a safe and fun educational experience that allows participants the opportunity to (…)
Comments