PODCAST: Stefan Johansson's worst F1 weekend

The 1987 Austrian Grand Prix held at the impossibly fast ‎Osterreichring pummeled Stefan Johansson and his No. 2 McLaren Racing MP 4/3-TAG Porsche from start to finish.

Unsure of what he did to anger the racing gods, the Swede takes us back to the weekend and spins yarns from the pain-riddled weekend where everything kept going wrong.

