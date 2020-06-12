NASCAR issues lug nut penalties after Martinsville

NASCAR issued multiple penalties on Friday after its mid-week Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Two crew chiefs have been fined $10,000 for unsecured lug nuts. Alan Gustafson of Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team was penalized for one unsecured lug nut on Elliott’s car after a fifth-place finish Wednesday night. The same fine was given to Adam Steven’s of Kyle Busch’s No. 18 team, which finished 19th.

Lee Leslie of the No. 51 team from Rick Ware Racing has been fined $25,000 while the team was docked 10 owner points. The car, driven by Joey Gase, failed pre-race inspection at Martinsville five times.

Additionally, NASCAR has reinstated crew member Zach Yager, who completed the Road to Recovery Program. His indefinite suspension has been lifted.