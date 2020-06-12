Digital finance company TODAQ backing for MSR/Heinricher

Meyer Shank Racing and partner Heinricher Racing will welcome the digital financial services company TODAQ to its program when the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship resumes on July 4.

According to an amusing word-salad provided by MSR, TODAQ “is an efficient supplier of secure digital title, custody, and P2P transaction settlement solutions across the full lifecycle of high-value digital assets including commodities, currencies, auto, transport safety regulation, recycling and carbon.”

Drivers Alvaro Parente and Misha Goikhberg (who was instrumental in bringing TODAQ to the team) will pilot the No. 57 Acura NSX GT3 wearing the brand’s logos, and in what could be a first, the MSR team will receive its payments from TODAQ in its version of cryptocurrency.

“We’re really excited to have TODAQ come onboard for the 2020 IMSA season,” said MSR co-owner Mike Shank. “Misha has worked hard to develop this partnership with TODAQ and MSR. It’s a truly innovative partnership deal that we’re excited to represent on track. It’s been five months since we raced at Daytona for the Rolex 24, so we’re eager to get back on track to restart the IMSA season.”

Sports car racing has seen a variety of banks, investment firms, and hedge funds represented through sponsorships throughout the years; the addition of TODAQ takes the trend in a new digital direction for IMSA.

“We’re honored to support the Meyer Shank Racing team and this great championship series,” said TODAQ’s CEO and co-founder Hassan Khan. “From America to Asia, we’ve deliberately moved into the auto space from the commodities that form batteries and tires to supporting efficient and sustainable transport regulation at a national scale. For us, the Acura NSX, Misha, Alvaro and their support team is symbolic of all those elements coming together on the road.”