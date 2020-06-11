Hamlin draws pole for Homestead

Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano will start on the front row this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR used its random draw for the starting order. The draw was done in groups of 12.

Hamlin and Logano are both former winners in Miami. Brad Keselowski will start third, while Kyle Busch, who won at the track in November, will start fourth. Chase Elliott rounds out the top five.

Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick will line up sixth and seventh respectively. They are also former winners at the track. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and Jimmie Johnson will start eighth and ninth. Kurt Busch completes the top 10. Johnson and Busch have also won in Miami.

There are 38 drivers entered in the Dixie Vodka 400.

Sunday’s race puts Homestead-Miami Speedway in an unfamiliar spot on the calendar. The 1.5-mile facility had been the site of the NASCAR season finale since 2002, and was initially set to host races back in March after its date were shuffled on the schedule.