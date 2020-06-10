SCORE postpones Baja 500

SCORE International has announced that the 52nd SCORE Baja 500 will not take place as scheduled from July 14-19 due to conditions in Ensenada, as defined by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Stoplight Monitoring System activated in Mexico as of June 1.

“SCORE International’s focus on the health and safety of our racers, sponsors, media, fans, staff and citizens of Baja California remains our highest priority,” stated Jose A. Grijalva, SCORE president and race director. “We are grateful for the patience and understanding of everyone involved due to the challenging and constantly changing situation of the coronavirus.”

SCORE said that it will provide updated information regarding its 2020 SCORE World Desert Championship schedule as soon as possible while continuing to work with municipal, state and federal authorities in monitoring health and safety conditions in Baja California.