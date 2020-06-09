RACER's Esports race calendar, June 11-15

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event – Venue
|Cars
|Platform
|TV or stream
|June 11
|6:00 p.m.
|Konica Minolta Presents IMSA iRacing – Watkins Glen
|IMSA GT
|iRacing
|click here
|June 13-14
|9:00 a.m.
|Virtual Le Mans 24 Hour
|WEC
|rFactor 2
|ESPN.com
|June 13
|3:00 p.m.
|Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Bridgehampton
|Trans Am
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|June 14
|7:45 a.m.
|SRO E-Sport GT Series – TBD
|GT
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|June 14
|3:00 p.m.
|Skip Barber eRace Series – Silverstone
|Skip Barber
|Assetto Corsa
|info here
|June 15
|6:30 p.m.
|KCR Simulators F4 U.S. Esports Championship – Mid-Ohio
|Formula 4
|iRacing
|info here
Comments