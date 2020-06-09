Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER's Esports race calendar, June 11-15

Esports

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.

Day Time (ET)
 Event – Venue Cars Platform TV or stream
June 11 6:00 p.m. Konica Minolta Presents IMSA iRacing – Watkins Glen IMSA GT iRacing click here
June 13-14 9:00 a.m. Virtual Le Mans 24 Hour WEC rFactor 2 ESPN.com
June 13 3:00 p.m. Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Bridgehampton Trans Am Assetto Corsa click here
June 14 7:45 a.m. SRO E-Sport GT Series – TBD GT Assetto Corsa click here
June 14 3:00 p.m. Skip Barber eRace Series – Silverstone Skip Barber Assetto Corsa info here
June 15 6:30 p.m. KCR Simulators F4 U.S. Esports Championship – Mid-Ohio Formula 4 iRacing info here

 

