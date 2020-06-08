PRUETT: Texas reflections

Where does the Genesys 300 rank among the more (or less) exciting races you’ve watched in recent years? Of the two strongest groups to emerge, there’s the ‘just happy to see IndyCars in action’ side of the argument, and then have the ‘well, that wasn’t what I was hoping for’ contingent.

I have the annoying ability to find something compelling in almost every IndyCar race, so my take on Saturday night’s 200-lapper in Texas is an outlier. It certainly wasn’t a thriller, but I wasn’t overwhelmingly disappointed.

The main takeaway I found involved daredevils and their fast hands, which made for a fascinating sub-plot as the 1.5-mile track proved to be the greatest enemy the 24 drivers faced.

Forced to use a single, low line around the rapid oval, skilled drivers spent much of the race stuck behind slower counterparts in the one and only groove that wouldn’t bite. It was when the braver souls decided to flirt with danger by moving up ever so slightly onto the blackened lanes, or unwinding their hands on the exits of Turns 2 and 4 to run on the dark patches to get a run and attempt a pass, where things got interesting.

The track surface issues dominated the day, led to heavy crashes, and by no coincidence, put the unparalleled car control skills of race winner Scott Dixon on display. The guy who was born to make a hundred micro corrections to the steering wheel per lap toyed with the field, pulling out a four-second margin of victory in a four-lap sprint from yellow to checkered flag. It might not have been a classic Texas IndyCar race, but it was a classic Dixon victory.

Here’s a bunch of random brain dumps from the event:

Let’s say a massive thank you to the men and women who turned the Genesys 300 into the Pit Lane Heroes 300. The collision of extreme heat, minimal sleep, and heavy physical exertion made for worrying times. One crew member collapsed on the starting grid, and by the end of the race, where the 35-lap tire limit more than doubled the number of pit stops, mechanics from a number of teams were taken to the infield medical center for fluids and care. The routine for the majority of the paddock involved getting up around 3:30 a.m., catching the chartered flight from Indy to Texas at 6 a.m., working all day under an unforgiving sun, racing into the night with layers of fireproof suits and facemasks and helmets in place, then packing everything away, jetting to the airport, catching the return flight, and climbing in bed somewhere around 3 a.m. It was a punishing 24 hours. If IndyCar plans on holding more one-day events, or rapid-fire doubleheaders as summer temperatures rise, we might need to think first about the hundreds of team members who make the show possible, and factor the physical toll into a more friendly schedule.