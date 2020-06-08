IMSA lays out plan for racing return

The resumption of IMSA’s racing season will see its WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hold Round 2 at Daytona International Speedway on July 4 under new guidelines crafted in response to COVID-19.

The most notable adjustment comes in the form of a limit on the number of crew members permitted inside DIS to where 15 total credentials will be approved to support each entry. IndyCar, for the sake of comparison, allowed 20 per car Saturday at its season-opener in Texas. The final list of names submitted by teams will be reviewed by the series and an approved roster will be returned, with standard coronavirus screening questions to answer in advance of arriving at the track, and use of PPE will be enforced. IMSA also reserved the right to call for all approved personnel to be tested for COVID-19 prior to the race, provided testing is readily available.

As found at recent NASCAR and IndyCar races, on-site screening is required prior to entering the paddock, and once crews are inside the garages, an intensive and repetitive cleaning and disinfection regimen is mandated. Cars, equipment, working surfaces, and transporters are part of the regimen to start the event, during, and once the 2h40m race is completed.

IMSA has instructed its teams to work as contained units while separating themselves from other teams. The policy also applies to those in race control, who are not permitted to break the virtual seal of containment by visiting the paddock and returning to the booth. Spotters will also be isolated during the event.

With social distancing in mind, standard paddock-wide catering and hospitality gatherings have been banned; pre-prepared food, single-serve meals, and team-specific catering is allowed.

Guidelines on media attendance, including photographers and videographers, are expected to be distributed later this week.