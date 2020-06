Our sister publication Vintage Motorsport reports that tickets are now on sale for a new event aimed at supporting the operations and programming of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

“Revolanté: A Celebration of Revolutionary Automobiles” will conclude the popular Artomobilia Weekend in Carmel, Ind., scheduled for Aug. 28-30.

For more, including a link to the tickets order form, log on to VintageMotorsport.com.