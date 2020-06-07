NASCAR community shares “I will listen” message of outreach

Many from within the NASCAR garage posted a video across social media Sunday afternoon sharing an “I will listen” message.

Civil unrest and protests have broken out across the country following the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a Minnesota police officer on May 25. NASCAR and its drivers have been calling for understanding and unity against racism, and the video message expresses a responsibility to no longer stay silent.

The 1 minute, 26-second message is as follows:

“We’re no strangers to moving fast, and we know how life can have that same quality. But now is the time to slow down and reflect. The events of recent weeks highlighted the work we still need to do as a nation to condemn racial inequality and racism. The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others in the black community are heartbreaking and can no longer be ignored.

“The process begins with us listening and learning because understanding the problem is the first step in fixing it. We are committed to listening with empathy and with an open heart to better educate ourselves. We will use this education to advocate for change in our nation, our communities, and, most importantly, in our own homes. Even after the headlines go away.

“All of our voices they make a difference. No matter how big or how small. It is all of our responsibility to no longer be silent. We just can’t stay silent. We have a long road ahead of us, but let’s commit to make that journey together. Our differences should not divide us. It is our love for all mankind that will unite us as we work together to make real change.”

Among those included in the video were Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson, the Busch brothers, Martin Truex Jr., Darrell Wallace Jr., the Dillon brothers, and Kevin Harvick. Also included was Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s vice president of racing development, and the great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr.

I will listen and learn pic.twitter.com/gTufv1z1dU — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) June 7, 2020

During the pace laps at Atlanta Motor Speedway, NASCAR officials will stop the field on the frontstretch. Drivers will turn their engines off, and the pit crews will stand on the wall. NASCAR President Steve Phelps will be delivering a message followed by 30 seconds of silence and then a driver video.