Live from TMS with Joey Barnes

By Joey Barnes | 3 hours ago
Dixon tops the only practice session for @IndyCar, pacing at 215.995 mph.
Herta, O'Ward, Veach and Andretti round out the top 5.#IndyCar
Rinus shares insight of his incident from earlier. #IndyCar https://t.co/tPoEqAWOZa
Andretti to the top of the charts. Marco storms to 214.264 mph, a full mph faster than second-place man Simon Pagenaud at 213.221 mph. 17 minutes remaining #IndyCar
A little under 30 minutes remaining – 5x champ Scott Dixon holds the top spot at 213.139 mph, ahead of Veach, Herta, Sato and Hinchcliffe. Top Chevy is Conor Daly in P7, 210.626 mph #IndyCar
This no fans thing, not a fan. Feeling all the weird vibes right now #IndyCar pic.twitter.com/WI0lEMSiJB
Incidents are plaguing this practice session – RHR off inside Turn 3. He brushed the wall high on the exit of Turn 2.
That's 3 incidents now. 47 minutes remaining in this session. #IndyCar
Zach Veach snuck one by me just before the session was halted for Carpenter's spin. Veach leads practice right now at 212.422 mph. #IndyCar https://t.co/ppeGu5fM0q
Safety crew tending to the No. 20 of Carpenter. #IndyCar pic.twitter.com/akLrcklfop
Key thing to note: There will be no adhesive or 'grip enhancing' substances put down for tonight's @IndyCar race @TXMotorSpeedway. I know they do that quite a bit for various races in NASCAR, so seemed important to keep y'all in the loop on. #IndyCar
Patricio O'Ward logged 35 laps in the rookie session – most among his group, went fourth-quickest at 205.243 mph.
Not about pace for the rookies and first-timers, it's about getting comfortable on one of the most daunting ovals on the IndyCar calendar. #IndyCar
And now, the track is open for everyone! #IndyCar
Here's a replay of the earlier incident involving rookie Rinus VeeKay. https://t.co/byN17V9sOo
VeeKay has been cleared and released from the infield care center @TXMotorSpeedway. #IndyCar
Four minutes remaining in this rookie session, cars are back out on track at speed. #IndyCar
Better now than later for VeeKay.
😬😬😬#Genesys300 | #BackOnTrack | #NLTX pic.twitter.com/5AQMdG1Bwc
With VeeKay's wreck happening midway through the rookie session, it'll likely take the a good chunk or even the entire remainder of the 30 minutes that were available for clean up. #IndyCar
Looks like the left sides touched the paint through Turn 3, which turned him around left side into the wall. #IndyCar https://t.co/nDn2oQ3hwC
And he found the limit, he's off in Turn 4, stopped near the entrance to pit road. https://t.co/x7vDurn3VT
The first official laps of the 2020 @IndyCar season. #IndyCar pic.twitter.com/Hz7efLQAnk
Insight from someone on the inside. #IndyCar https://t.co/JPWkZ65zPQ
And so it begins. Here's the beginning of @IndyCar's screening process @TXMotorSpeedway. #IndyCar pic.twitter.com/2Rot0TTXqW
Here's the follow up to the @IndyCar screening process. #IndyCar pic.twitter.com/Dp7OFArWxS
This is fascinating. #IndyCar https://t.co/sqQJ1ZlmNs
The 2020 motorsports journo kit:
1. Laptop
2. Voice recorder
3. Hand sanitizer
4. Safety mask
5. Medical screening form #IndyCar
6. Phone (not pictured) pic.twitter.com/voBxhqXS8Q
Today is the day that @IndyCar can say, "It's finally race day!" #IndyCar pic.twitter.com/B757DF5JPl
