Preview: RM Sotheby’s June 3-11 online European sale

RM Sotheby’s has opened Online Only: The European Sale, featuring more than 180 collector cars and nearly 100 lots from the Petitjean Collection — a single-owner group of desirable European models from a single collector, offered entirely without reserve.

The Petitjean Collection includes models from the 1950s to the 1990s assembled by ex-racer car and collector Marcel Petitjean in France over the last 50 years. Highlights include a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, a 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 and a 1964 Porsche 904 GTS (pictured above). Bidding will close June 10 for this collection.

And just added last week is a limited edition, Porsche 935 presented in the iconic Martini livery. The 2020 car — second of only 77 examples produced over the last year — is the German manufacturer’s modern interpretation of the immortal 935 Group 5 racer. The sale’s other newly-consigned feature lots include a 1967 Aston Martin DB6 Volante and a 1948 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Super Sport Cabriolet.

See he complete docket and more images of the cars for sale at VintageMotorsport.com.