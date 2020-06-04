Glickenhaus Hypercar set for Sebring race debut

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, the team established by New York-based Jim Glickenhaus, has confirmed its planned entry into the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship will feature two of the company’s SCG 007s in the new Hypercar category.

The design process for the new car — powered by a Pipo Motors designed, but Glickenhaus badged, turbo V8 — is well underway with wind tunnel testing already started and dyno testing of the new powerplant set to begin in July. Glickenhaus aims to begin track testing of the car before the end of 2020.

The competitive debut for the two SCG 007 entries in the WEC’s new top prototype class is set for the Sebring 1000 Miles in mid-March 2021, part of the planned “Super Sebring” doubleheader with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s 12 Hours of Sebring.

“In 2017 we stood up and said we would race the new Hypercar class. We are moving rapidly to fulfill that goal. The engineering of our chassis is complete, and we are finalizing engineering on other components,” Jim Glickenhaus said.

“We have completed our first set of physical wind tunnel testing, in one of the world’s top wind tunnels. We have already met several of our engineering targets, and are applying the lessons learned to move us towards additional targets. We will start dyno testing our Pipo engine next month, and we will be testing our 007s before the end of this year.”

The SCG 007s are to be built at Glickenhaus’s engineering base at Podium Engineering in Italy while the company ramps up preparations to establish its U.S. road car manufacturing plant in the Danbury, Connecticut facility previously occupied by Highcroft Racing.