The Week In IndyCar, June 3, with Scott Dixon
Motorsport Images
The Week In IndyCar, June 3, with Scott Dixon
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By Marshall Pruett |
1 hour ago
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon returns to answer listener questions as the five-time champion readies to go racing this weekend in Texas.
Episode time stamps for select topics:
- Thoughts on getting back to action, and moving the Indy 500 to August (starts at 4m29s)
- Working with the 35-lap tire stint limits and race strategy adjustments at Texas (11m39s)
- How close is Dixon to his pit crew away from the track? (13m36s)
- His wife Emma’s iRacing debut and her competitiveness (16m24s)
- With changing calendars, will he continue in IMSA with Wayne Taylor Racing? (22m37s)
- Memories of Nazareth 2001, his first IndyCar win (24m42s)
- Dixon’s fantasy Indy 500 front row (27m36s)
- Reflections on racing an Aston Martin at the Bathurst 12 Hours (30m21s)
- Memories of racing in the Formula Holden series and the impact of Kiwi legend Kenny Smith (38m32s)
Scott Dixon, IndyCar, Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More RACER
1hr
Tony Kanaan will usher in his 23rd season of IndyCar racing with one of his most memorable liveries as the No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevy will (…)
1hr
On Saturday night, March 17, 1990, with 18,197 fans up in the stands looking on (including this one) inside Sam Boyd Silver Bowl on the (…)
2hr
NHRA has confirmed plans to return to racing in mid-July, relaunching its Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and associated programs with events (…)
3hr
The most detailed changes to the team formerly known as Arrow SPM won’t be found on the race track. In the blended houses of the (…)
3hr
Motorsport needs to become cheaper at a grassroots level in order to be more inclusive and diverse, according to Mercedes team principal (…)
4hr
World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and the Vintage Indy Registry will host a June 27 event where owners of classic Indy race cars from (…)
5hr
A 2021 schedule domino fell Wednesday morning with the announcement that NASCAR racing is returning to Nashville. The 1.33-mile Nashville (…)
5hr
Racing’s phased return to action went up another gear this weekend with Superbike and Supercross motorcycle racing joining NASCAR on (…)
7hr
Formula 1 chairman and CEO Chase Carey expects some races on the original 2020 calendar to be cancelled later in the year, and says the (…)
8hr
Formula 1 doesn’t want any changes it makes to the sport’s format to be perceived as gimmicks, amid the discussion over reverse grid (…)
Comments